Baker Mayfield 'Praying' to Test Negative for COVID Ahead of Browns' Game vs. Raiders

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is holding out hope that he can clear protocols in time to play in Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield announced on Instagram that he experienced no symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 and he's praying that he can test negative prior to the game.

Cleveland's game against Las Vegas was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET because of a spike in players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Browns have until 2 p.m. that day to activate players off the list in time for them to be able to play.

Both Mayfield and backup quarterback Case Keenum were among the players to be placed on the list within the previous week. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and safety John Johnson are also on the list.

The Browns activated offensive lineman Wyatt Teller off the list Sunday, and he will be available to play against the Raiders. Cleveland still has 23 players on the list, including 11 starters. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was placed on the list Sunday.

If Mayfield and Keenum are unable to play Monday, the Browns will likely start Nick Mullens under center. The fourth-year signal-caller played in 10 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season, throwing for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Cleveland also signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta on Friday to potentially fill in as the team's backup.