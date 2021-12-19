Aaron Rodgers Ties Brett Favre for Most TD Passes in Packers History

Rob Carr/Getty Images

If this proves to be Aaron Rodgers' final season with the Green Bay Packers, he will have written his name into the team's record book.

With his third touchdown pass Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the three-time MVP tied Brett Favre for Green Bay's all-time record.

For the time being at least, Rodgers and the Packers moved past the issues that raised serious doubt about his future with the organization.

Entering Sunday, he had thrown for 3,219 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. At 10-3, Green Bay is tied for the best record in the NFL and is shaping up to be as strong a contender as anybody else in the field. The Packers have the second-best Super Bowl moneyline (+550; bet $100 to win $550) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Any debate about the greatest ever is subjective, so there will never be universal agreement about whether Rodgers or Favre had the superior resume while each plied his trade at Lambeau Field.

Should Green Bay go on to win Super Bowl LVI, though, Rodgers would have one more ring than his predecessor, thus claiming the edge in one of the most important categories. Depending on how the next few years unfold, Favre may hold on to the franchise's all-time passing mark to bolster his case.

Not accounting for Sunday, Rodgers had thrown for 54,464 yards and counting, with Favre still ahead at 61,655 yards. With that kind of gap, Rodgers would probably need to stay in Green Bay for 2022 and 2023 in order to surpass the legendary gunslinger.

