Giants' Sterling Shepard Diagnosed with Torn Achilles After Injury vs. Cowboys

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard went down with an apparent leg injury on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, and the team's worst fear was confirmed after the game.

The Giants announced that Shepard suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season.

Shepard suffered the injury on a meaningless play with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, it was a non-contact injury, and "As soon as he stepped off the line of scrimmage he grabbed his lower left leg and fell to the ground." Shepard was visibly in pain and was taken off the field on a cart.

The Giants lost the game 21-6 and fell to 4-10. It was New York's third consecutive loss and its second loss to Dallas this season.

Shepard had two catches for 15 yards at the time of his injury. He finishes the season with 36 receptions for 366 yards and one touchdown. Shepard had already missed seven games this year with injuries to his quad, calf and both of his hamstrings.

Shepard's injury continues a nightmare run for the Giants, as injuries to skill position players have been a theme of this season. Running back Saquon Barkley; wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton; and tight end Evan Engram are among the players to have missed at least two games this year for New York.

New York will look to end its skid next Sunday in another NFC East matchup on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.