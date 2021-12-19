Steelers' Pat Freiermuth Out After Suffering Concussion vs. Titans

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth exited Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after suffering a concussion.

Freiermuth was the team's leading receiver (four receptions, 37 yards) prior to leaving. This is his second concussion of the season after he was forced out of Pittsburgh's 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed after a 19-13 win that Freiermuth entered the concussion protocol.

In the third quarter, the rookie pass-catcher hauled in a five-yard reception when he absorbed a hit to the head from Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton. He remained on his feet before getting tackled by linebacker Zach Cunningham.

The Steelers medical staff guided Freiermuth to the locker room rather than escort him to the medical tent on the sideline for further evaluation.

The second-round pick hasn't enjoyed a prolific season. He had 45 catches for 385 yards and seven touchdowns entering Sunday. Especially of late, though, he became a steady red-zone target for Ben Roethlisberger.

For the Steelers, losing Freiermuth exacerbates what was already a tough situation at tight end.

Pittsburgh placed Eric Ebron on injured reserve on Nov. 27 because of a knee injury. Kevin Rader was also unavailable Sunday due to a hip problem.