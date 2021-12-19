Video: Jaguars Fan Tackled by Security After Running on Field to Celebrate vs. Texans

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

A frustrating season for the Jacksonville Jaguars at least had a moment of levity during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

As James Robinson was scoring a rushing touchdown from the 1-yard line, a Jaguars fan was standing on the field in the end zone celebrating before security tackled him.

It's certainly easy to laugh at the situation now because no one got hurt, but security did seem to give the young man a lot of time on the field before stepping in.

This has been an emotional week for the Jaguars in what has been a turbulent season for the franchise and their fans.

There haven't been a lot of things to cheer about in Jacksonville for many years, but especially in 2021 amid everything that happened with Urban Meyer before he was fired Thursday.

If nothing else, Jaguars fans will be able to look back fondly on the moment when one of their own got to stand in the end zone and briefly, albeit indirectly, celebrate a touchdown by their second-year running back who struggled to get playing time under Meyer.