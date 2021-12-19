Shaun White Places 7th at Dew Tour Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final; Yuto Totsuka Wins

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There was no title Sunday for Shaun White as he gears up toward the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

White finished in seventh place in the men's snowboard superpipe final at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain in Colorado. He posted a disappointing 30.75 and 10.50 on his first two runs, which put the pressure on the final one if he was going to make the podium.

While he was much better with an 82.00, it wasn't enough to defeat Yuto Totsuka.

The entire field was left looking up at Totsuka, who took home the title with a score of 95.50 with a spectacular final run. He was joined by Taylor Gold (92.00) and Ruka Hirano (89.00) in the medal positions.

Yet it was White who was the headliner, especially after he delivered under pressure in Thursday's qualifying run. As Michelle Bruton of Forbes noted, he posted a score of just 27.50 in his first qualifying run but clinched a spot in the final with a fourth-place finish with a score of 85.75.

Alas, there were not enough late heroics for the snowboarding legend.