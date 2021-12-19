Tyron Woodley Says He Isn't Retiring from Boxing After Getting KO'd by Jake Paul

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Jake Paul apparently didn't knock Tyron Woodley out of boxing altogether.

The former UFC welterweight champion was sent to the canvas in the sixth round Saturday night, suffering his second straight defeat to Paul.

Woodley told TMZ Sports he plans on continuing his boxing career despite the knockout.

"I didn't look like a fighter that was slow," he said. "I didn't look like a fighter that didn't have fight in him. I gotta make that choice. I already planned to stay super busy in 2022, and that doesn't change."

Woodley is now 0-2 as a boxer, and getting laid out in his final fight wouldn't be an ideal lasting image to leave. His determination to get back in the ring is understandable.

Where the 39-year-old goes from here isn't all that clear, though.

Paul didn't intend to fight Woodley at all until an injury to Tommy Fury forced him to find a last-minute a replacement. And Saturday's knockout eliminated any need for Paul vs. Woodley to become a trilogy.

Working against Woodley in general is that he wasn't a top star in UFC at the height of his powers. According to Tapology, the company's biggest buyrate with him as a headliner was 300,000 for UFC 209 in March 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Shakiel Mahjouri of MMA Mania) reported in September Woodley's first encounter with Paul generated between 480,000 and 500,000 buys. By comparison, MMA Fighting's Damon Martin reported Paul's victory over Ben Askren got around 1.2 to 1.6 million buys.

The relative lack of crossover appeal could hurt Woodley in terms of finding another marquee opponent.