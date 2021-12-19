TMZ: Ex-UFC Fighter Chael Sonnen Cited for Alleged Brawl at Hotel in Las Vegas

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen received five misdemeanor battery citations after his alleged involvement in a brawl at a Las Vegas hotel, per TMZ Sports.

The 44-year-old was detained by police and brought away in handcuffs but was not arrested.

A witness told police Sonnen was banging on a hotel room door before he got into an altercation with a couple that was walking by, per TMZ.

Paramedics also responded to the scene, but it's unclear if there were any injuries in the incident.

Sonnen was best known for his UFC career, earning several title fights but never a championship. He posted a 31-17-1 MMA record as a professional, last competing in June 2019 in a loss to Lyoto Machida in Bellator 222.

The fighter also spent time as a color commentator for UFC and Bellator after being known for his trash-talk during his career.