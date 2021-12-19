Chloe Kim Wins 1st Event of Olympic Season on Final Attempt After Falling Twice

AP Photo/Hugh Carey

Chloe Kim looks ready for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The American took first place in the Dew Tour women's snowboard superpipe final after landing two 1080s on her last run Sunday:

The final run earned a score of 96.00, just ahead of Queralt Castellet for first place.

Kim fell on each of her first two runs, which would have put her far from medal contention. Only the best score counts, however, and she was able to come through with the pressure at its highest.

"I'm never putting myself in that situation again," she said afterward. "That was horrible."

The Dew Tour was the first event of the Olympic season for the 21-year-old, who won gold in the halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She is expected to qualify for the U.S. team once again via her spot in the world rankings.