NFL RB Le'Veon Bell Calls out Jake Paul For Boxing Fight After Tyron Woodley KO

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Running back Le'Veon Bell is tired of watching Jake Paul fight "small dudes who can't box."

Bell called out Paul after the YouTube star defeated Tyron Woodley in Saturday's bout. It was the second time Paul has defeated Woodley, who was a former UFC fighter before he delved into the boxing world with these matchups.

While Bell made his name as an NFL running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, he apparently thinks he would make a much better opponent in the ring:

On paper, Bell seems like he would be the latest in a line of non-boxing professionals for Paul to face.

However, Rich Cimini of ESPN reported in August 2020 that the running back got into shape for the football season with boxing sessions in the wee hours of the morning. He trained with Don Somerville, who Cimini noted is "a decorated boxer who once coached at the U.S. Olympic training center."

There was a time when Bell was one of the best running backs in the NFL who was known for his quickness and ability to explode through holes. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his time on the Steelers.

However, the 29-year-old has not been the same since he sat out the 2018 campaign with a contract dispute. He appeared in five games this year for the Ravens and averaged a mere 2.7 yards per carry.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Paul, Saturday's win came via sixth-round knockout and improved his record to 5-0 with four knockout wins.

He also defeated UFC fighter Ben Askren and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

A win over Bell wouldn't mean a victory over a professional boxer for Paul, but the running back is just 29 years old and has boxing training under his belt. His tweet also suggests he is confident in his ability to hold his own in the ring.