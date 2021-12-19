Hawks' Trae Young Reportedly Entered into NBA's COVID-19 Protocols

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is reportedly the latest big-name NBA player to enter the league's health and safety protocols.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Young was placed in the COVID-19 protocols.

Young played in Friday's 133-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Atlanta is scheduled to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old guard tweeted Saturday that he hoped people stayed healthy amid the latest COVID-19 outbreak as the Omicron variant spreads and make headlines across the world:

He also tweeted following Sunday's news:

Young has appeared in all 29 of Atlanta's games this season and is averaging 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals a night while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three-point range.

He is a major reason the Hawks reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season and were seen as contenders coming into the 2021-22 campaign. They are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in at 14-15, and they are just 2-5 in their past seven games.

If Young is sidelined, look for Delon Wright and Lou Williams to see more playing time in ball-handling roles in the backcourt.

In the sports world, COVID-19 concerns have once again risen to the forefront. The NFL moved multiple games in its Week 15 slate in an effort to have them contested, even with so many players on the league's COVID list. What's more, the NHL and NBA have postponed multiple games.

According to a tracker from James Herbert of CBS Sports, Young is the only player on the Hawks in health and safety protocols as of Sunday morning.