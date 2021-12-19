Video: Watch Bronny James' Full Highlights from Sierra Canyon's Win vs. Punahou

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James traveled to Hawaii and put on a shooting exhibition.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James helped lead Sierra Canyon to a 63-39 win over Punahou in Saturday's opening round of the 'Iolani Classic. The Trailblazers are now 10-1 overall and 1-0 in Gold Coast play.

James finished with 14 points, 12 of which came via three-pointers.

While Sierra Canyon head coach Andre Chevalier said the son of NBA royalty "plays hard every night, and he's only going to get better," he wasn't exactly pleased with his team's overall play.

"There's no excuses," he said, per Paul Honda of Hawaii Prep World. "We have to be better. We came over here to compete and give everybody our best effort, and we didn’t do that today. We might have had decent ball movement. We didn't finish shots today. We didn't come out ready to play. I think they're excited about being in Hawaii and did not come ready to play."

There is apparently room for improvement even in a blowout win.