Report: Bears, Texans 'Heavily Mulling' HC Search and Firing Matt Nagy, David Culley

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans could both be looking for new head coaches this offseason.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported both teams are "heavily mulling launching a coach search in the coming weeks."

The idea of making a change at the top is reportedly "growing within those organizations"

Matt Nagy is in his fourth year with the Bears, but at 4-9, he has already clinched his first losing season as a head coach. The squad has lost seven of its last eight games to fall out of playoff contention.

David Culley is 2-11 in his first season with the Texans, and it seems the team might not give the 66-year-old much time to turn things around.

Houston had low expectations entering 2021 after going 4-12 last year, especially with star quarterback Deshaun Watson not playing amid a trade request and allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

The on-field product has still been poor with a team that ranks last in the NFL in both points scored and total yards offensively while ranking 30th in the league in points allowed.

It could lead to a short stint for Culley, who is getting his first opportunity as a head coach after serving as an NFL assistant coach since 1994.

The Bears are also in the midst of a rebuild, although there is seemingly little faith Nagy can be the one to get the team back to contention. The 43-year-old was named the league's Coach of the Year in 2018, but two straight 8-8 seasons dampened the excitement in Chicago.

With the offensive-minded coach leading a team that ranks just 31st in the NFL in total yards this season, few believe he is the one needed to get the most out of first-round quarterback Justin Fields.

According to La Canfora, most Bears assistant coaches are "operating as if they will be seeking employment elsewhere next season."

Chicago and Houston could join the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders among teams looking for new head coaches this offseason.