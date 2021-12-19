NFL Rumors: Peyton Manning 'Very Interested in a Potential Ownership' of Broncos

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Peyton Manning could be headed back to the Denver Broncos.

As part of an ownership group, that is.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the former Broncos quarterback is "very interested in a potential ownership piece in the franchise and a possible role in serving in a management position as well." Manning has already discussed a potential role with multiple groups that could end up purchasing the team from owner Pat Bowlen.

The Broncos could change hands in the relatively near future, as La Canfora reported a formal vote on a change of ownership could happen as soon as the March league meetings.

If that happens, the new ownership group could be in place by the October ownership meetings in 2022.

The ties between Manning and the franchise are clear. His family lives in the Denver area, and he was the team's quarterback from 2012 through 2015. While he is best known for his accomplishments during his time with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning made three Pro Bowls in a Broncos uniform and remained one of the best quarterbacks in the league for a stretch.

Denver also made two Super Bowls with him under center, winning one against the Carolina Panthers and losing the other to the Seattle Seahawks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Manning led the league in completion percentage (68.6) during his first year with the Broncos and led the league in passing yards (5,477) and passing touchdowns (55) during his second year.

La Canfora also pointed to the league-wide respect the Hall of Famer has, which could, in theory, eventually help the team land key candidates on the football operations side of things.