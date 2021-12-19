UFC's Jorge Masvidal Responds to 'That F--ker' Jake Paul: 'You Can't Afford Me'

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal is not interested in a boxing match against Jake Paul despite being called out Saturday night (warning: explicit language):

"You can't f--king afford me," Masvidal said.

Paul ripped UFC stars Masvidal and Nate Diaz during his postmatch interview after a sixth-round knockout win over Tyron Woodley:

"Just get out of your contract with Daddy Dana, and I'mma f--k them up too," Paul said of Masvidal and Diaz.

Masvidal remains under contract with the UFC and President Dana White, likely preventing him from competing in a boxing match.

The 37-year-old instead called on Paul to sign a one-fight deal in the UFC or else he wouldn't waste his time.

"I fight for money or to fight the best in the world," Masvidal said. "You're neither."

Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman, failing to capture the UFC welterweight championship in two chances. He is currently ranked sixth in his division.

He was scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269 but withdrew because of injury.

Paul, meanwhile, will look for a high-profile next fight after improving to 5-0 in his professional career with four knockouts. The YouTube personality has faced MMA fighters in his last three matches—two against Woodley and one against Ben Askren—and it seems like he is sticking with this strategy going forward.

The 24-year-old has yet to face an experienced boxer in his short career.