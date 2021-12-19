Frank Gore Says He Wants Deron Williams Rematch After Loss on Paul-Woodley Card

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

After losing via split decision to Deron Williams in his first career boxing match, Frank Gore wants a rematch against the former NBA star.

"It was fun," Gore said afterward. "If he wants to run it back, I want to run it back, because now I know the little things and I think it would be a different outcome."

Gore spent the past 16 seasons as an NFL running back, but he was proud of his performance Saturday. He specifically noted his inexperience during clinches as something that hurt him in the narrow loss.

Williams (6'3", 211 lbs) certainly had an advantage in the corners over Gore (5'9", 210 lbs):

More training and experience could make Gore more formidable in the ring, and it seems the 38-year-old is ready for it. The judges ultimately scored the four-round exhibition bout 38-37, 37-38, 40-35.

Williams, meanwhile, might not be willing to compete again after saying afterward this was a one-off fight:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"It was fun. I'm glad I had a chance to get out here and do it," the 37-year-old Williams said. "But like I thought coming into this, I'm one-and-done."

Gore might have to find a new opponent to continue his boxing career.