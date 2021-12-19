X

    Jake Paul Calls out Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal After Knockout Win over Tyron Woodley

    Doric SamDecember 19, 2021

    CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

    After knocking out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing match on Saturday night, former YouTuber Jake Paul turned his attention to future opponents and called out two UFC fighters.

    Paul name-dropped Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in his post-fight interview, saying he'd fight either or both of them if their UFC contracts allows them to accept his challenge.

    Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn

    Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following his KO of Tyron Woodley: "Y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena. I know you don't want that s***. I'll take out both of y'all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I'mma f*** them up too."

    Both Diaz and Masvidal were in attendance at Saturday's fight. In an interview, Diaz said he wasn't interested in the main event and instead was there to support a friend who fought on the undercard. 

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    Nice to see my ol pal Nathan Diaz here this evening 👀<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShowtimeBoxing</a> <a href="https://t.co/Me4FUMgaum">pic.twitter.com/Me4FUMgaum</a>

    In October, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Diaz has one fight left on his contract. The Stockton, California-native is 1-3 in his last four fights, most recently losing a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June. It was Diaz's first appearance in the octagon since Nov. 2019 when he fought Masvidal for the "BMF" title at Madison Square Garden. Masvidal won the bout by doctor stoppage.

    Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He was brutally knocked out in their second meeting this past April in the main event of UFC 261. Masvidal has not disclosed what's next for him, but a fight against former friend turned bitter rival Colby Covington makes sense. Covington is also coming off a second loss to Usman in November at UFC 268.

    Paul improved to 5-0 with four knockout victories after his second win over Woodley. He was originally scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Saturday, but Fury dropped out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury and Woodley accepted the rematch on two weeks' notice.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.