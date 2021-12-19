Jake Paul Calls out Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal After Knockout Win over Tyron Woodley

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

After knocking out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing match on Saturday night, former YouTuber Jake Paul turned his attention to future opponents and called out two UFC fighters.

Paul name-dropped Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in his post-fight interview, saying he'd fight either or both of them if their UFC contracts allows them to accept his challenge.

Both Diaz and Masvidal were in attendance at Saturday's fight. In an interview, Diaz said he wasn't interested in the main event and instead was there to support a friend who fought on the undercard.

In October, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Diaz has one fight left on his contract. The Stockton, California-native is 1-3 in his last four fights, most recently losing a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June. It was Diaz's first appearance in the octagon since Nov. 2019 when he fought Masvidal for the "BMF" title at Madison Square Garden. Masvidal won the bout by doctor stoppage.

Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He was brutally knocked out in their second meeting this past April in the main event of UFC 261. Masvidal has not disclosed what's next for him, but a fight against former friend turned bitter rival Colby Covington makes sense. Covington is also coming off a second loss to Usman in November at UFC 268.

Paul improved to 5-0 with four knockout victories after his second win over Woodley. He was originally scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Saturday, but Fury dropped out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury and Woodley accepted the rematch on two weeks' notice.