Ravens' Sammy Watkins Put on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out vs. Packers

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

His absence should create a heavier workload for Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews.

Watkins has appeared in 10 games this season, catching 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Ravens after three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has also played for the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. Watkins' best season came in 2015 when he caught 60 passes for a career-high 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games with the Bills.

Baltimore won't be missing too much with Watkins sidelined. Andrews leads the team with 75 catches for 926 yards and six touchdowns, while Brown has 70 catches for 866 yards and six scores.

Bateman, meanwhile, has 32 catches for 404 yards in his rookie season.

The bigger concern for the Ravens is whether or not quarterback Lamar Jackson will play. He is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday's matchup after not practicing all week.

If Jackson doesn't play, backup Tyler Huntley would be in line to start. Huntley has been serviceable in two starts this season, completing 71.6 percent of his passes for 489 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Ravens hold a slim lead in the AFC North with an 8-5 record. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are both 7-6, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-6-1.