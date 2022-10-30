NFL Rumors: Browns Open to Kareem Hunt Trade to Avoid Losing RB in Free Agency

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly willing to trade running back Kareem Hunt before Tuesday's deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Cleveland would prefer to trade Hunt if it can get a fourth-round pick or the equivalent of what the team would receive in compensation if he were to leave in free agency.

Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Hunt is the top running back on the market in the aftermath of Christian McCaffrey's trade to San Francisco. The veteran back has been a potential trade target all season.

Hunt has rushed for 259 yards and two touchdowns on 61 carries in six games this season. He's largely played a secondary role behind Nick Chubb, who has been dominant in the first half of the season.

Although he's been mostly durable throughout his career, Hunt experienced some injury issues last season. In eight games in 2021, he rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries, in addition to catching 22 passes for 174 yards.

D'Ernest Johnson would see more playing time if Hunt is traded; he had 100 carries for 534 yards and three scores in 17 games last season.

The Browns are 2-5 this season and are in third place in the AFC North, and they will take on the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.