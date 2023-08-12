Jaylen Waddle 'Doing Good' After Injury in Dolphins' Practice, HC Mike McDaniel Says

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle appears to have avoided a serious injury after leaving practice earlier this week.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Waddle is "doing good" in the wake of leaving a joint practice against the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

McDaniel called it a "midsection injury" for Waddle, but it's not a "long-term deal" and he's been rehabbing with the training staff:

"Sometimes you have guys that end up coming up with an injury in the middle of camp after having a tremendous offseason. That's kind of what Jaylen has had from OTAs, the onset, he's come to work and done some really good things. You never want to see anyone ever get injured, but he's banked enough quality reps that I'm really not worried about his participation within the offense. (We're) fortunate that it's not something that will be a long-term deal, but he's steadily rehabbing and working with the trainers, which fires me up."

Waddle played in all 17 games during the 2022 season and racked up 75 catches for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns. His average of 18.1 yards per catch ranked first in the entire NFL.

A third-year pro out of Alabama, Waddle made an immediate impact in his first NFL season. In 16 games in 2021, he racked up 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. He broke Anquan Boldin's record for receptions by a rookie, which had been set in 2003.

Last season was even better for Waddle working in McDaniel's offense and having Tyreek Hill on the other side of the field. He finished with 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns on 75 receptions in 17 starts.

Even with Waddle out, the Dolphins can rely on Hill. The six-time Pro Bowl selection was acquired last offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami signed him to a four-year, $120 million contract extension, which made him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Hill excelled in his first year with the Dolphins, ranking second in the NFL with 119 catches and 1,710 yards while also adding seven touchdowns. He and Waddle were one of only two pairs of teammates to rank in the top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards.

Since it's still early in the preseason, the Dolphins will also be able to take extended looks at Cedrick Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft.

Miami lost its preseason opener, 19-3, to the Falcons. Its next game will be against the Houston Texans on Aug. 19.