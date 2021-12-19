Cole Bassett Leads USMNT to Win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2021 Friendly

Robert Mora/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States Men's National Team wrapped up 2021 with a 1-0 win in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The match was a great opportunity for not only MLS players to stay in shape, but for fringe players to make an impression with coach Gregg Berhalter ahead of January camp, which leads into World Cup Qualifiers later in the month against El Salvador, Canada, and Honduras.

The UMSNT and Bosnia and Herzegovina met twice before Saturday's meeting, with the Americans taking the first game 4-3 behind a Jozy Altidore hat trick in 2013, and the two sides playing to a 0-0 draw in 2018 when goalkeeper Zack Steffen earned his first cap.

Saturday's win marks the USMNT's 17th victory of 2021, which is now the team record for the most victories in a calendar year. The previous record of 16 wins in a calendar year was set in 2013.

For Bosnia, Saturday's game was an opportunity to impress after missing out on Euro 2020. The entire roster was made up of domestic Bosnian Premijer Liga call-ups with 10 senior caps between 19 players.

Highlights and Reaction

The U.S. started strong, dominating possession and getting the better of the scoring chances. However, goalkeeper Matt Turner saw more action than he probably would've liked as Bosnia and Herzegovina got a few good looks midway through the first half and tallied three shots on goal.

Things shifted more in the Americans' favor once Bosnia and Herzegovina were forced to play a man down after midfielder Amar Begic was given a red card after a hard tackle on midfielder Kellyn Acosta.

Ricardo Pepi and Cristian Roldan got plenty of scoring chances and had nothing to show for it. The Americans had six total shots through the first 45 minutes, but only one on target.

While it was a rather disappointing evening for the U.S., many were quick to praise Jordan Morris, who was playing his first USMNT match in more than two years, for his first-half efforts.

The second half was much of the same for the USMNT as they came out flat.

While Berhalter tried to shake things up in the 62nd minute by opting to take off Pepi, Johnny Cardoso and Brooks Lennon for Gyasi Zardes, Jackson Yueill and Bryan Reynolds in the 62nd minute, and fans weren't happy.

Zardes and Yueill are two of just eight players on Saturday's roster to have double-digit caps for the U.S., so it seems Berhalter was looking for more veteran leadership with those substitutions.

Berhalter also subbed on Cole Bassett and Cade Cowell for Morris and Ferreira in the 78th minute before sending on Jonathan Gomez for George Bello in the 84th minute. Many on Twitter were quick to respond to the substitution notice, arguing that Gomez, and the rest of the young players, should've started the match or been subbed on much earlier.

The youngsters proved to be difference-makers in Saturday's match as Bassett, who was making his USMNT debut, finished the night with the game-winning goal in the 89th minute to give the U.S. its record-setting 17th win of the calendar year.

While Saturday's match featured a mostly domestic-based squad and allowed some fresh faces an opportunity to impress, the miscues and missed opportunities highlight how important the team's international players are to its success.

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Sergino Dest (Barcelona), Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg) and Timothy Weah (Lille) were absent from the roster, though its understandable as they're in the midst of their respective leagues' seasons overseas.

The U.S. is expected to have its full roster for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers El Salvador, Canada and Honduras beginning next month. The Americans are currently second in the CONCACAF qualifying standings with 15 points behind first-place Canada.

The top three teams in CONCACAF automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-place team has to compete in an intercontinental playoff.