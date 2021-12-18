Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson, More Activated from Rams' COVID-19 List

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Los Angeles Rams activated six players from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive back Dont'e Deayon, running back Darrell Henderson, linebacker Justin Hollins, tight end Brycen Hopkins and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson are all available to play.

Los Angeles and Seattle were originally scheduled to play Sunday but had their matchup postponed because of the Rams' COVID-19 outbreak.

Beckham appeared to address his own status Friday:

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry pointed out how the Rams collectively still aren't out of the woods yet:

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to amend their collective COVID-19 protocols Thursday. One alteration accelerated the period of time a vaccinated player would have to wait until returning after testing positive.

Saturday, the two sides announced further changes, which largely revolve around the testing procedure for vaccinated players and staffers.

The Rams (9-4) are looking to build on back-to-back wins in their last two games, helping them close the gap on the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals (10-3). While unlikely, Los Angeles can also clinch a playoff berth if other results fall its way.

Getting Beckham and Henderson back will be a boost for head coach Sean McVay.

Beckham has caught 15 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns in four games with his new team. Henderson, meanwhile, is the team's leading rusher (648 yards, five touchdowns).