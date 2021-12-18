Bashaud Breeland Waived by Vikings; Started All 13 Games This Season

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The Minnesota Vikings made a surprise move Saturday when they waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Breeland, who started all 13 games for the Vikings this season, seemingly addressed the decision on Twitter:

