Report: Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. Released from Hospital After Suffering Concussion

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. will reportedly be released from the UCLA Harbor Medical Center on Saturday.

According to Tyler Dragon of USA Today, Parham will be discharged after being diagnosed with a concussion.

The injury occurred early in the first quarter of Thursday's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as Parham went limp and had to be carted off the field after hitting his head on the ground.

It was a scary situation, as Parham's arms appeared to be convulsing while he was taken off the field, but he provided a positive update Friday.

In a tweet seemingly sent from his hospital bed, Parham wrote that he was "all good" and would be "back better than before."

The 6'8" tight end out of Stetson is in the midst of his second NFL season, both of which have been spent with the Chargers.

As a backup to Hunter Henry last season, Parham finished with 10 receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Following Henry's decision to sign with the New England Patriots in free agency, the Chargers signed veteran tight end Jared Cook during the offseason. Parham has remained in a backup role behind him in 2021.

In 14 games this season, Parham has 20 catches for 190 yards and three scores.

After going undrafted in 2019, Parham spent time with the Detroit Lions and Washington Football Team during the offseason and preseason, but he received his first big break in another league.

Parham starred for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020, racking up 24 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns before the league folded. He signed with the Chargers a few days later.

The 24-year-old has been a solid supporting-cast member and target for quarterback Justin Herbert this season.