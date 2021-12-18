WFT Activates Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, More from COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 15

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Football Team activated four players from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and defensive ends James Smith-Williams, Montez Sweat and Casey Toohill are all now available to play.

Washington and Philadelphia were originally scheduled to play Sunday, but the NFL moved the contest back by two days because of WFT having 23 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Among those impacted were Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke, leaving Washington without its top two quarterbacks for the time being.

The team signed Garrett Gilbert from the New England Patriots' practice squad and Kyle Shurmur from its own practice squad as options for Tuesday.

"I know [Shurmur] is a smart, young man," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters. "If that's where we have to go ... we have a plan for that. If we go with a more veteran guy in Garrett, we have a guy that knows the system and played last year, some meaningful snaps with Dallas."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday the WFT hasn't registered additional positive COVID-19 tests, which at least provided a reprieve.

Allen's 7.5 sacks lead the team, while Sweat is second with four. The latter hasn't played since a Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos after suffering a fractured jaw.