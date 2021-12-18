Kevin Durant Becomes 8th Nets Player to Enter NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Durant is one of eight Nets players in health and safety protocols, joining James Harden, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre' Bembry, Paul Millsap, James Johnson and Jevon Carter.

The Nets are scheduled to host the Orlando Magic on Saturday and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Brooklyn was forced to play shorthanded the past two games, but Durant willed the Nets to victory on both occasions.

Although the Nets were only able to use eight players Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, they managed to force overtime and win 131-129 on the strength of a 34-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double by KD.

Brooklyn was victorious again Thursday, as Durant finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a 114-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

If Durant and the seven other Nets players in health and safety protocols are unable to play this weekend, head coach Steve Nash will have to lean on some unheralded players, provided the NBA doesn't decide to postpone the games.

Veterans Blake Griffin and Patty Mills figure to lead the way, with youngsters Nic Claxton, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe also playing key roles.

One player who the Nets won't have at their disposal is Kyrie Irving, who has yet to play this season because of his decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Because of the COVID-19 regulations in New York state, non-vaccinated players cannot play at indoor venues, including the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Nets announced Friday, however, that they are working toward bringing back Irving in the near future so he can play in most of the team's road games.

The only road games Irving will be ineligible to play in are against the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors because of COVID-19 rules in New York and Canada.

While Kyrie should provide the Nets a huge boost when he comes back, he won't be able to help them this weekend while the potential NBA MVP in Durant is out.

The Nets do have some margin for error, though, as their 21-8 record has them atop the Eastern Conference with a three-game lead over the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.