Mark Davis Says Postponement vs. Browns a 'Competitive Disadvantage' For Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis isn't pleased with the NFL's decision to move his team's Saturday matchup against Cleveland to Monday because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Browns organization.

Davis told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez that moving the game back is a "competitive disadvantage to the Raiders," noting his team will now have a short week to prepare for a divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 26.

"Health and safety is always No. 1, but it's tough," Davis said. "Maybe Cleveland should travel here. That would make it more fair."

In addition to Davis, several other Raiders players criticized the NFL's decision to push back Saturday's game, including linebacker K.J. Wright, guard Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Casey Hayward and linebacker Will Compton.

While the Raiders are outraged, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained his decision to push back the Raiders-Browns game, and two other matchups, in a memo sent to every team on Friday.

The Browns have a total of 24 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, running back Kareem Hunt and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

The Raiders currently have no players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.