    Mark Davis Says Postponement vs. Browns a 'Competitive Disadvantage' For Raiders

    Erin WalshDecember 18, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis isn't pleased with the NFL's decision to move his team's Saturday matchup against Cleveland to Monday because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Browns organization. 

    Davis told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez that moving the game back is a "competitive disadvantage to the Raiders," noting his team will now have a short week to prepare for a divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 26. 

    "Health and safety is always No. 1, but it's tough," Davis said. "Maybe Cleveland should travel here. That would make it more fair."

    Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN

    Just spoke with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> owner Mark Davis on game being moved back to Monday: Heath and safety is No. 1, but it's a competitive disadvantage to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a>. Maybe the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> should fly to Las Vegas. <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNNFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SportsCenter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SportsCenter</a> <a href="https://t.co/OxZgyHK9XF">pic.twitter.com/OxZgyHK9XF</a>

    In addition to Davis, several other Raiders players criticized the NFL's decision to push back Saturday's game, including linebacker K.J. Wright, guard Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Casey Hayward and linebacker Will Compton. 

    KJ @KJ_WRIGHT34

    I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLPA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLPA</a> <br><br>If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow

    Jermaine Eluemunor @TheMainShow_

    Feel bad for the Raiders Fans that flew to Cleveland to watch the game. If anything I think the NFL should compensate them some how it’s only fair

    Jermaine Eluemunor @TheMainShow_

    I understand The NFL rescheduling a game because of a Covid outbreak but I don’t think they consider the repercussions of doing so. It effects traveling fans, friends and families who traveled to the game and also puts the traveling team at a disadvantage.

    Casey Hayward @show_case29

    I’m sure the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLPA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLPA</a> president playing for the Browns didn’t have any effect on these negotiations… <a href="https://t.co/MZ95eVyOiz">pic.twitter.com/MZ95eVyOiz</a>

    Will Compton @_willcompton

    <a href="https://t.co/PdiRSfltF9">pic.twitter.com/PdiRSfltF9</a>

    KJ @KJ_WRIGHT34

    We agreed that their wouldn’t be any postponed game this season right?! <a href="https://t.co/FNtCe0hW2W">https://t.co/FNtCe0hW2W</a>

    While the Raiders are outraged, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained his decision to push back the Raiders-Browns game, and two other matchups, in a memo sent to every team on Friday.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Memo sent today from Roger Goodell to all 32 NFL teams: <a href="https://t.co/Lns9puBjjE">pic.twitter.com/Lns9puBjjE</a>

    The Browns have a total of 24 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, running back Kareem Hunt and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 

    The Raiders currently have no players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

