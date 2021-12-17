Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith Signs Contract with Giants Practice Squad

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith signed with the New York Giants practice squad Friday, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media.

Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys this season before being released in October. He then signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers and appeared in two games before the franchise also released him.

The Cowboys selected Smith in the second round of the 2016 draft. In 68 career games with the franchise, he recorded nine sacks, two interceptions, 20 passes defended, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 498 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and 15 quarterback hits.

Smith's best season came in 2019, when he recorded 2.5 sacks, one interception, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 142 tackles, six tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

However, the 26-year-old fell down the Dallas depth chart this season after the Cowboys drafted standout rookie Micah Parsons and signed Keanu Neal in free agency.

Smith has just 19 tackles through six contests this season. He hasn't appeared in an NFL game since Green Bay's Oct. 24 win over the Washington Football Team.

The Giants are set to face the NFC East rival Cowboys on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and Smith could technically be activated to face his former team. Big Blue's linebacker group is dealing with a flu outbreak, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

New York is fourth in the NFC East with a 4-9 record and could use all the help it can get. However, it's unclear how Smith fits into the team's plans for the remainder of the season.