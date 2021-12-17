Lamar Jackson 'Has a Chance' to Play for Ravens vs. Packers Despite Ankle Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers despite not practicing this week because of a sprained ankle, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Friday's practice.

"I'd say he has a chance [of playing Sunday]," Harbaugh said. "It's just one of those things where it's an ankle sprain where if he starts feeling good and we'll check him out prior to pregame ... and we'll see where we're at. But if not, we've got Tyler [Huntley] and he'll be ready to go also."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.