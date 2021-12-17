Chargers' Donald Parham Jr. Alert in Hospital after Suffering Concussion vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

The Los Angeles Chargers provided an update on tight end Donald Parham Jr. on Friday, noting he is alert after a scary injury in Thursday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs:

Parham was stretchered off the field in the first quarter after he attempted to catch a pass in the end zone. Medical personnel removed the facemask from his helmet before bringing him off the field.

The 24-year-old was brought to UCLA Harbor Medical Center for tests and imaging, but the team announced he was in stable condition Thursday night.

"That's where our thoughts are right now, with him," Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters after the game. "That's one of those things that’s the tough side of the game. He means so much to us. He's having such an incredible season. I'm hoping, if D.P. can hear me, that we love him and we're thinking about him. I can't wait to see him soon."

Though Parham spent the night in the hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion, he is now expected to be discharged on Friday.

The undrafted free agent out of Stetson is in his second season with the Chargers. Through 14 games, he has 20 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns.