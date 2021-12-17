Michael Jordan's NBA Debut Ticket Stub Sells for Record $264K

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A ticket stub from Michael Jordan's NBA debut—an October 1984 game between his Chicago Bulls and the Washington Bullets—sold Friday for a record-setting $264,000.

ESPN's Dan Hajducky reported the ticket stub, which was graded a 6-out-of-10 by grading company Professional Sports Authenticator, broke the previous $175,000 record for a collectible sports ticket, which was from Game 3 of the 1903 World Series (the first modern World Series) featuring the Boston Americans and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jordan, the third overall pick in the 1984 NBA draft, tallied 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 40 minutes to help the Bulls score a 109-93 win over the Bullets.

Attendance for the game at Chicago Stadium, which was demolished in 1995, was 13,913—well below the venue's sellout capacity of 17,374.

Of course, Jordan went on to become perhaps the greatest player in basketball history with a resume that includes six NBA championships, five Most Valuable Player Awards and 14 All-Star selections along with numerous other team and individual accolades.

Interest in sports memorabilia has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has correlated in a rise in prices, especially for anything associated with all-time greats like Jordan and Tom Brady or baseball cards that are over a century old, most famously the T206 Honus Wagner.

The hobby has come a long way since the days of people putting cards in the spikes of their bikes, and it's continued to evolve for a new generation with digital trading cards and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

As high-end cards became more pricey and scarce, other items like vintage ticket stubs have started to see their values jump, as well.

And it's certainly no surprise a Jordan-related ticket now holds the top spot.