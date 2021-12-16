Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett Headline Madden 22 Week 14 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Welcome to the Madden 99 Club, Myles Garrett.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end's inclusion on the video game franchise's exclusive list of the best players in the league was the biggest development for this week's ratings update. EA Sports announced the changes Thursday, as Garrett saw his rating move from a 98 to a 99.

That the honor came this week for the two-time Pro Bowler is no surprise.

Garrett dominated Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens for extended stretches with a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown. The touchdown and ensuing extra point put the Browns up 24-3 in the second quarter and seemed to put the game away.

That turned out to not be the case as the Ravens came charging back, which only made the touchdown all the more important in Cleveland's 24-22 win.

Garrett wasn't the only player who started the 2021 campaign on the Browns to see a ratings boost. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. moved from an 84 to an 85 overall as he continues to thrive on his new team following a disappointing start to the season in Cleveland.

Beckham caught a touchdown during Monday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, marking his third straight game with a score after he failed to find the end zone in six games with Cleveland.

The other pass-catcher who received a boost was San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who improved by one to a 96 overall. Kittle is healthy and dominating again and was essentially unguardable while posting 13 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown during a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thursday's updates weren't all good news, as Browns running back Nick Chubb fell one point to a 95, while Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's rating dropped one to 82.

Chubb is still one of the league's best running backs but was limited to 59 yards on 17 carries against Baltimore. Carr has one touchdown pass and one interception in the last two games combined and failed to throw for more than 263 yards in either of them.

It also doesn't help that the Raiders are 1-5 in their last six and on the outside looking in at a crowded AFC playoff race.