Justin Thomas' Father on Tiger Woods' Rehab: 'It's Crazy How Good He's Hitting It'

Justin Thomas and his father Mike will be paired with Tiger Woods and his son Charlie in the opening round of the PNC Championship on Saturday, and the elder Thomas couldn't help but marvel at Woods' rehab and how well he's playing since recovering from a rollover car accident in February.

"It's crazy how good he's hitting it and how far he's hitting, for what he's been through," Mike Thomas said, per ESPN's Bob Harig.

Saturday's event will be the first competitive golf competition for Woods since he suffered major injuries to his right leg and had a rod, pins and screws inserted into that leg.

Woods has been warming up for this weekend's competition in the meantime:

Woods and his son tied for seventh at the same event last year. They also played the opening round with the Thomases.