X

    Justin Thomas' Father on Tiger Woods' Rehab: 'It's Crazy How Good He's Hitting It'

    Erin WalshDecember 17, 2021

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Justin Thomas and his father Mike will be paired with Tiger Woods and his son Charlie in the opening round of the PNC Championship on Saturday, and the elder Thomas couldn't help but marvel at Woods' rehab and how well he's playing since recovering from a rollover car accident in February. 

    "It's crazy how good he's hitting it and how far he's hitting, for what he's been through," Mike Thomas said, per ESPN's Bob Harig

    Saturday's event will be the first competitive golf competition for Woods since he suffered major injuries to his right leg and had a rod, pins and screws inserted into that leg. 

    Woods has been warming up for this weekend's competition in the meantime:

    GolfOnline @GolfOnline

    😳 It’s just like a mirror<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TigerWoods?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TigerWoods</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Golfswing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Golfswing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/golfonline?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#golfonline</a><br><br> <a href="https://t.co/ZcnipzzmSa">pic.twitter.com/ZcnipzzmSa</a>

    THE PLAYERS @THEPLAYERSChamp

    🐅<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> is back. <a href="https://t.co/MzyclZOUl8">pic.twitter.com/MzyclZOUl8</a>

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Woods and his son tied for seventh at the same event last year. They also played the opening round with the Thomases. 

    Golf Digest @GolfDigest

    We can't wait to see more of this from <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> and Charlie this week at the PNC Championship. 💯<a href="https://t.co/GxeZXxRGZi">pic.twitter.com/GxeZXxRGZi</a>

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.