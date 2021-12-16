Cristiano Ronaldo, GF Georgina Rodriguez Reveal Sex of Upcoming Twins in IG Video

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, his girlfriend, revealed they are expecting a baby girl and boy in an Instagram video Thursday.

Ronaldo's four other kids popped a pair of balloons showing pink and blue confetti.

"Where life begins and love never ends," the Manchester United star wrote in the caption.

Ronaldo previously announced Rodriguez was pregnant with twins in an October post that garnered more than 30 million likes on Instagram.

The 36-year-old is in his first year of his second stint with Manchester United after an August transfer from Juventus. He has won the Ballon d'Or as the best player in the world five times.