Giants' Daniel Jones Reportedly Shut Down for Rest of 2021 Season with Neck Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been reportedly ruled out for the remainder of the season with a neck injury, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Adam Schefter.

Jones has been bothered by injuries throughout his young career. He appeared in 13 games during his 2019 rookie season and missed two games during the 2020 campaign with hamstring and ankle injuries.

The 24-year-old also suffered a concussion in a Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, though he was cleared to return for Week 6. He also missed several games with a neck ailment.

Jones has been rather inconsistent this season, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 11 games. The Giants are 4-7 in games that he has started this season.

When Jones is sidelined, the Giants rely on backup Mike Glennon, who has completed 53.5 percent of his passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.

The Giants have struggled with Glennon under center, going 0-3 in his starts.