Browns' Case Keenum Reportedly to Join Baker Mayfield on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns continue to be decimated by the recent rise in COVID-19-related concerns.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported the Browns placed backup quarterback Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. The move is made more significant by the fact that starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is already on the list and his status for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders is uncertain.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that there has been no indication that Cleveland's game against Las Vegas will be moved or canceled. "Would take more positives to get there," he added.

Mayfield took to Twitter to voice his frustrations about the league's health and safety protocols. He questioned the testing procedures and suggested that he believes postponing the game is necessary:

Mayfield's sentiment is shared by other members of the Browns organization. NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported that a team source told her: "I really don’t know how we’re being asked to play this game Saturday. [Derek] Carr might eat us alive."

Sixteen Browns players were in COVID protocols as of Thursday, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive Wednesday along with running backs coach Ryan Cordell.

Cleveland activated quarterback Nick Mullens off the practice quad Thursday, putting him in line to start against the Raiders. Mullens played in 10 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season, throwing for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.