Chris Jones Won't Play for Chiefs vs. Chargers Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Jones was the second Chiefs player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was moved to the list Monday.

Jones missed two games earlier this season with a wrist injury but has appeared in each of Kansas City's last seven games. The 27-year-old is having another impressive season with seven sacks, five passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 20 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 14 quarterback hits.

Jones has been durable through his six-year career, appearing in at least 13 games in each season entering the 2021 campaign. He also played every game in each of his first three seasons in the NFL.

With Jones sidelined, Alex Okafor figures to see more playing time. The 30-year-old has 1.5 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, 19 tackles and five quarterback hits through 13 games this year.

The Chiefs are already without cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay. Sneed is away from the team following the death of his brother, and Gay was ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after Gordon and Jones.

Kansas City could have a difficult time with Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense with three of its top four defenders sidelined. The Chargers are averaging 280.3 passing yards per game (fifth in the NFL).

In addition, the Chiefs are allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game (252 yards). So, it could be a long night for the Kansas City defense.