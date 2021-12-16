Tyron Woodley Has $500K Knockout Clause Added to Contract for Jake Paul Fight

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Jake Paul said a $500,000 knockout incentive has been added to Tyron Woodley's contract for their boxing rematch on Saturday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The YouTube star, who won the first meeting in August by split decision, announced the potential bonus for the former UFC fighter during a press conference Thursday:

Paul moved his career record to 4-0 with the initial triumph over Woodley. That said, it was a far more competitive bout than his first three outings, all of which were early-round knockout wins over fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

The rematch with Woodley comes after Tommy Fury withdrew from the card last week because of a "severe chest infection and broken rib."

"The goal is going to be to knock him out," Paul told ESPN's Marc Raimondi about fighting Woodley again on short notice. "After that, I will be able to say I have knocked out every single person that I've fought."

Meanwhile, the first matchup represented the debut pro boxing match for the former UFC welterweight champion, who failed to deliver a knockout blow to Paul despite some chances to go on the offensive that he didn't capitalize on.

Woodley explained on The MMA Hour podcast (via MMA Fighting) that a shoulder injury left him a little short on power in August.

"My shoulder was f--king sore," he said. "I ain't gonna lie. I wanted to [knock him out], but my shoulder was swollen before and I was just kind of swinging on pure thug energy from MMA, not just giving a hell."

Woodley now gets a shot at redemption, and if he needed any extra motivation, a $500,000 bonus for a knockout certainly provides exactly that.