Report: Kings Cancel Practice, Shut Down Facility Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Report: Kings Cancel Practice, Shut Down Facility Due to COVID-19 OutbreakDecember 16, 2021
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
The Sacramento Kings have reportedly shut down their facilities amid concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings canceled Wednesday's practice and "have growing concerns" they will be able to play their scheduled game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
