X

    Report: Kings Cancel Practice, Shut Down Facility Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

    Adam WellsDecember 16, 2021

    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The Sacramento Kings have reportedly shut down their facilities amid concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak. 

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings canceled Wednesday's practice and "have growing concerns" they will be able to play their scheduled game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.