Frank Gore Says He Still Hopes to Get Super Bowl Ring; Talks Deron Williams Fight

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

While likely future Pro Football Hall of Famer running back Frank Gore has not played at all in the NFL this season, he isn't giving up on his dream of winning a Super Bowl.

In an interview with NFL.com's Cameron Wolfe, Gore expressed his desire to win a ring with the San Francisco 49ers:

"Hopefully, that team calls, we can get a win and I can walk away with a ring. I want [the 49ers] to do their thing. They make this last run to get in the playoffs, and hopefully they'll make that run to get to the Super Bowl. [Then] I'm knocking on the door. I'm calling you, [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and [general manager John] Lynch."

For now, Gore is focused on a different venture, as he will make his professional boxing debut against former NBA All-Star guard Deron Williams on Saturday.

Gore lamented being an underdog going into his clash with the 37-year-old Williams and noted he has used it as "fuel" during his preparations.

He also explained what he hopes to accomplish by stepping in the ring for the first time:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"After the fight, I want people to say, 'This man is different. Whatever this man puts his mind to, he does it.' If I'm blessed to get the knockout and it comes, I'm happy with that, but my goal is to show everybody the skills. When people see me this Saturday, they're going to be surprised."

The 38-year-old Gore spent 16 seasons in the NFL from 2005-20 with the 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Gore exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in a season nine times and scored 81 rushing touchdowns in his career as well. His 16,000 rushing yards are third on the NFL's all-time list behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

The five-time Pro Bowler was a model of consistency and longevity, meaning he is a strong candidate to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, one day.

Perhaps the only glaring omission from Gore's resume is a Super Bowl ring, which is something that clearly remains in the back of his mind.

Gore told Wolfe that three teams called him this season with interest in potentially signing him, but he turned them all down. Gore noted that he is "in a good place" and "happy" in life and in terms of what he accomplished during his NFL career.

Still, the allure of winning a championship with the team he spent the first 10 years of his NFL career playing for remains present.

Gore appeared in 15 games for the Jets last season and made 14 starts. He rushed for 653 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 89 yards.

While Gore was useful in short-yardage situations and brought a veteran presence to the backfield, he averaged only 3.5 yards per carry, marking the fifth time in the past six seasons that he averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry.

Gore may not have a ton left in the tank as an NFL running back, but if the Niners come calling, Gore sounds open to extending his NFL career a bit longer.