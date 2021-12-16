Ravens' Lamar Jackson's Ankle Injury Status to Go 'Down to the Wire,' Greg Roman Says

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Despite some optimism early in the week, Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers could still be very much up in the air.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters on Thursday that Jackson's availability "could go down to the wire" as he recovers from an ankle injury.

"He’s getting treatment around the clock," Roman added. "He’s a good healer but we’ll just have to see what the doctors say."

Jackson had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain and wore a protective boot coming out of the locker room after the game.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that the "plans are right now" for Jackson to play against the Packers, but he added they will "see where it goes this week."

The Ravens held Jackson out of practice on Wednesday, with Harbaugh saying his star quarterback was "day-to-day."

Injuries have decimated the Ravens' roster this season, with several key starters on season-ending injured reserve and many others uncertain for Week 15.

Josh Johnson was signed to Baltimore's 53-man roster after being on the New York Jets practice squad.

If Jackson is unable to play, Tyler Huntley will get the start against Green Bay. The second-year quarterback out of Utah threw for 270 yards with one touchdown and ran for 45 yards versus Cleveland.

All of the injuries to Baltimore's roster have made Jackson's presence even more valuable as the team chases a postseason berth. He has accounted for 3,649 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games.

Since starting the season 5-1, the Ravens have lost four of their last seven games. They still lead the AFC North with an 8-5 overall record, despite back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Browns.

Baltimore is hosting the Packers (10-3) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.