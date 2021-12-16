Bears' OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai Placed in COVID-19 Protocols, Matt Nagy Says

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on the COVID-19 list on Thursday, head coach Matt Nagy announced.

It could leave the coaching staff extremely short-handed before the team's Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Each person will need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to come off the list.

The Bears have also placed several players on the COVID-19 list over the past week, including Larry Borom, Mario Edwards Jr.﻿, ﻿Eddie Goldman﻿ and ﻿Artie Burns.

Chicago was already struggling, with losses in seven of its last eight games to fall to 4-9. The team has clinched a losing record for the first time since Nagy became the coach in 2018.

With the top coordinators unavailable, Nagy must take on an even bigger role this week to prepare his team against a tough divisional opponent.

Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo has experience as an offensive coordinator for three different teams and could help on that side of the ball, while senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine has been both a head coach and defensive coordinator in the NFL.