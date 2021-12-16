Madden 22 Player Ratings: Browns' Myles Garrett Joins 99 Club amid 15-Sack Season

AP Photo/David Richard

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the newest member of the Madden "99 Club," EA Sports announced Thursday.

Garrett is enjoying a dominant season for the Browns with 45 total tackles, 15 sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble through 13 appearances. He's received a 92.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The 25-year-old Texas A&M product had a strong case for the 99 Club when the latest edition of Madden was released in August.

His 42.5 sacks from 2017—when he was drafted by Cleveland with the first overall pick—through 2020 ranked fifth in the NFL over that span. He also earned two Pro Bowl appearances and a First Team All-Pro selection during his first four seasons.

That said, the honor arrives better late than never, and now Garrett stands among the video game's elite.

He explained last week that individual accolades aren't what he's focused on right now, though.

"Nothing matters if we don't make the playoffs," Garrett told reporters. "I mean, [Defensive Player of the Year] is nice, but I want to be remembered for bringing some Super Bowls here. I know Baker [Mayfield] does, and everybody else does. The individual glory will come and go, but the city will remember a Super Bowl."

The Browns are eighth in the AFC standings with a 7-6 record. The top seven teams make the playoffs, and there are five clubs tied at 7-6, with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills occupying the final two postseason spots based on tiebreakers.

It sets the stage for a wild finish in the conference with just three games separating the top-seeded New England Patriots (9-4) and the 13th-seeded Miami Dolphins (6-7).

Cleveland will look to survive the chaos and rise up the standings beginning Saturday when it hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) in a crucial game at FirstEnergy Stadium.