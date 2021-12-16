Jon Jones Reaches Plea Deal on Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Charge After Arrest

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones reached a plea deal to have his domestic violence charge dropped this week.

TMZ Sports reported court records showed Jones pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor charge of destroying property as part of the deal. He will also have to undergo anger management counseling and pay restitution to the victim, along with avoiding further legal troubles.

Jones was arrested on domestic violence and felony tampering with a vehicle charges in September at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Police said Jones' fiancee told them the fighter "touched the back of my head and pulled my hair a little bit but he did not hit me or anything."

After the charges against him were reported, Jones posted on social media that he needed to stop drinking alcohol.

"I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can't handle it anymore," Jones said. "Now is the time to work harder than ever."

Jones has not fought in the UFC since February 2020.