Tom Brady Partners with Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur, College Athletes On Clothing Line

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to partner with a number of college athletes on the launch of his new BRADY clothing line.

Brady announced partnerships with college football players Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State), Cade McNamara (Michigan), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina) and George Pickens (Georgia), tennis players Andrew Fenty (Michigan) and Patrick Zahraj (UCLA), hockey player Jack St. Ivany (Boston College) and basketball players Julian Reese (Maryland) and Jermaine Samuels (Villanova).

Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Henry Davis is also among the athletes with endorsement deals at launch, which is set to take place Jan. 12.

Brady's clothing line is focused on active and casual wear, with the goal of becoming a Jordan Brand-esque cultural staple.

"He loves clothes way more than I do," Brady's wife, model Gisele Bundchen, told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year. "He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That's what fashion is about."

New NCAA rules allowing players to make money off their name, image and likeness allow the student-athletes to sign endorsement deals without impacting their eligibility.