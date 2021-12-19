Cardinals Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins' Return 'Unrealistic' Before NFC Championship Game

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly won't have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in the lineup this season unless they reach the NFC Championship Game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Hopkins "could be back" for the conference title game or the Super Bowl if Arizona advances that far, yet it would be "unrealistic" for the wide receiver to return before that as he recovers from a torn MCL.

ESPN reported Wednesday the 29-year-old was expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a knee injury he suffered in Arizona's Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals were hopeful he'd be able to return at some point during the postseason.

Hopkins was also sidelined for three games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. He finished the regular season with 42 receptions for 572 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.

The Clemson product is regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He's in his second year with Arizona after being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time last season and is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

While losing a player of Hopkins' caliber is a big blow to any team, the Cardinals have a solid receiver corps that should be able to replace his production. Christian Kirk leads the team, while veteran AJ Green is in the middle of a bounce-back year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rookie receiver Rondale Moore is likely to see more time on the field in Hopkins' absence. Tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner will also be relied on in Arizona's passing attack.