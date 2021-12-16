Pelicans' Devonte' Graham Buries 3-Quarter-Court Buzzer Beater to Beat Thunder

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Who says the 9-21 New Orleans Pelicans can't be exciting even when Zion Williamson is sidelined by injury?

Devonte' Graham ended Wednesday's 113-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder with an incredible three-quarter-court shot at the buzzer:

NBA on ESPN noted Graham's 61-foot shot was the longest buzzer-beater to win a game in the last 25 years.

Graham finished with 15 points, eight assists and four rebounds behind 5-of-10 shooting from three-point range, none of which were more memorable than the final one. He was one of four Pelicans starters who finished in double figures.

Brandon Ingram spearheaded the scoring with 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists.