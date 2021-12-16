Report: NFL Planning 'Significant' Changes to COVID-19 Protocols amid Outbreak

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

The NFL is planning "significant changes" to its COVID-19 protocols amid rising case numbers throughout the league.

Rob Maaddi and Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press reported the news on Wednesday and stated that the focus will be on testing protocols, booster shot encouragement and easing guidelines so that asymptomatic players testing positive for COVID-19 can return to the field quicker.

The news comes amid word Wednesday that the Washington Football Team's reserve/COVID-19 list has grown to 18 players, per ESPN's John Keim.

The Cleveland Browns added eight players to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and five on Wednesday, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is said to be asymptomatic per ESPN's Jake Trotter. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Overall, seven teams are in enhanced COVID-19 protocols, per Schefter: Washington, Cleveland, the Chicago Bears, the Atlanta Falcons, the Detroit Lions, the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings.

