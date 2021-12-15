5-Star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin Commits to Kentucky over Michigan State

Photo Credit: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Kiyaunta Goodwin chose the Kentucky Wildcats after all.

Goodwin, who is an offensive tackle prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, initially told reporters on Wednesday morning he needed more time to make a decision between Kentucky and Michigan State.

"Toughest decision I've ever had to make in my life I'm sorry I need more time," he tweeted.

However, he eventually decided on the Wildcats, saying "I'm staying home and I'm playing football at the University of Kentucky."

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic reported Kentucky expects the official letter of intent to arrive on Thursday.

Goodwin checks in at 6'8" and 340 pounds and is a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the No. 25 overall player, No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 1 player from the state of Indiana in the 2022 class.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports projected the offensive lineman as a second-round pick in the NFL draft and compared him to Kaleb McGary of the Atlanta Falcons. Trieu highlighted Goodwin's "physicality and intensity" while praising his overall athleticism, balance and power, especially for someone of his size.

That combination of skills should allow the versatile Goodwin to thrive as both a pass-protector and run blocker at the next level for the Wildcats.

Landing that talent has been a long time coming for Kentucky. Ari Wasserman of The Athletic reported head coach Mark Stoops and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow extended the offensive lineman a scholarship offer when he was 13 years old.

Wasserman also called this commitment "one of the biggest gets in program history for Kentucky."

The Wildcats have the No. 11 overall 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and are looking to build a program capable of competing with the SEC powerhouses.

Landing players like Goodwin will help them do just that.