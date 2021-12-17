Kareem Hunt Among 8 Players Added to Browns' Reserve/COVID-19 List

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Browns running back Kareem Hunt is among eight Cleveland players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team announced.

Safety Grant Delpit, linebacker Tony Fields II, cornerback A.J. Green, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., quarterback Case Keenum, linebacker Jacob Phillips and linebacker Mack Wilson were also placed on the list.

In addition, the Browns announced that offensive assistant coach T.C. McCartney tested positive for COVID-19.

Cleveland now has a total of 24 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Other players on the list include quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, tight end Austin Hooper and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The NFL has already announced that Saturday's Browns-Las Vegas Raiders game has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET because of the team's outbreak.

Aside from being placed on the COVID-19 list, Hunt has been banged up at various times already this season. He missed five straight games due to an ankle injury suffered in Cleveland's 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 17.

After returning in Week 12, the Toledo product played sparingly in the Browns' next two games. He had seven carries for 20 yards on Nov. 28 against the Baltimore Ravens. He only played 13 snaps in Week 14 vs. the Ravens because of an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hunt was scheduled to undergo a precautionary MRI on Dec. 13. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported he could have gone back into the Ravens game if needed.

Injuries have been a problem for the Browns throughout the season. Baker Mayfield has already missed one game because of a shoulder injury, while Nick Chubb missed one game with an injury and another when he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku have also all missed at least one game.

Chubb will remain in his role as Cleveland's starting running back. He's been fantastic this season, with 926 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 167 carries in 10 games to his name.

D'Ernest Johnson will likely take Hunt's spot as the primary backup in the Browns' backfield.